Health

Seniors advocacy group raises alarm over RSV outbreaks in Ontario long-term care

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 12:18 pm
Long term care resident shown in a facility in Quebec. View image in full screen
Residents are shown at Idola Saint-Jean long-term care home on Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH

The seniors group CanAge says its concerned over an influx of outbreaks of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in long-term care homes across Ontario.

The group says that RSV outbreaks have been reported in places like Guelph, Niagara Region and Kitchener-Waterloo, while other areas are reporting “undefined” respiratory outbreaks.

Read more: RSV not just a kids problem, doctors warn as infections surge in Canada

“RSV presents itself predominantly to children as a cold, but for older people — particularly those in long-term care — it can turn deadly.”

Laura Tamblyn-Watts, CanAge CEO, says in many cases homes aren’t testing specifically for RSV, and that needs to change.

“We’re asking for (the provincial government) to do proper testing and provide that data in a centralized format.”

As well, Tamblyn-Watts says the government should reinstitute the so-called isolation beds that were used in long-term care homes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province got rid of the isolation beds in order to increase the number of beds in long-term care earlier this year, according to Tamblyn-Watts.

Read more: Ontario quietly changes LTC rules; visitors no longer have to mask in resident rooms

She says the atmosphere in the long-term care sector feels like a “triple-demic” with cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV having the potential to “run rampant” in those homes.

Even so, Tamblyn-Watts says people should still visit friends and family that are living in long-term care over the holidays, except those who are sick, who should stay home.

“You’re bringing along with you, epidemiologically along with you, everyone you’ve seen in the last two to eight days.”

