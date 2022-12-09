Canada Jetlines’ inaugural flight from Toronto to Vancouver lands Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Jetlines has confirmed it will have its inaugural flight for a new, nonstop service from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Vancouver on Friday.

“We look forward to expanding our services into Vancouver ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season,” said Eddy Doyle, Canada Jetlines’ president and CEO.

We couldn't be more excited for our inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), TODAY! 🎉 Visit https://t.co/v1HjbeQCfL to read the announcement and to book your travel with us. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KBeCzFWAqU — Canada Jetlines (@CA_Jetlines) December 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“As Canada Jetlines aims to provide travellers with more options, we’re excited to bring the country’s newest leisure airline to Vancouver.”

The new route is focused on providing a “convenient schedule for leisure travel,” the airline company said.

According to Canada Jetlines’ website, a one-way ticket from Toronto to Vancouver can cost as low as $150.