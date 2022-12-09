Menu

Canada

Canada Jetlines’ inaugural flight from Toronto to Vancouver lands Friday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 11:32 am
Canada Jetlines' first flight to Vancouver from Toronto is expected to land on Friday. View image in full screen
Canada Jetlines' first flight to Vancouver from Toronto is expected to land on Friday. File

Canada Jetlines has confirmed it will have its inaugural flight for a new, nonstop service from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Vancouver on Friday.

“We look forward to expanding our services into Vancouver ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season,” said Eddy Doyle, Canada Jetlines’ president and CEO.

Read more: 'Value-focused' Canada Jetlines kicks off with Toronto-Calgary flights

“As Canada Jetlines aims to provide travellers with more options, we’re excited to bring the country’s newest leisure airline to Vancouver.”

The new route is focused on providing a “convenient schedule for leisure travel,” the airline company said.

According to Canada Jetlines’ website, a one-way ticket from Toronto to Vancouver can cost as low as $150.

