Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post surcharge may dampen holiday spirits as customers pay more for shipping

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2022 6:48 am
Click to play video: 'Canada Post fuel surcharges means extra shipping costs for holiday season'
Canada Post fuel surcharges means extra shipping costs for holiday season
WATCH: Canada Post fuel surcharges means extra shipping costs for holiday season – Nov 27, 2022

Canadians sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.

The Canadian postal service’s package surcharge rose to nearly 40 per cent last week on domestic parcels and fell slightly to 37 per cent this week.

Read more: Sending a package through Canada Post this holiday season? Get ready to pay more

Canada Post spokesman Phil Rogers says the fuel-based surcharge has been a standard company practice for more than 20 years and is based on the average price of diesel as measured by Kalibrate Technologies Ltd.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Despite the higher-than-normal prices, Canada Post anticipates a busy holiday season as Rogers says the postal service has hired 4,500 additional staff and 1,550 more vehicles to accommodate the holiday shipping surge.

Story continues below advertisement

Deadlines for domestic shipping vary on priority but regular parcels shipped in Canada should be sent between Dec. 9 and 19 to arrive in time for Christmas.

Even sooner is the deadline to ship internationally which varies depending on the country.

Click to play video: 'How inflation is impacting Canadians ahead of the holidays'
How inflation is impacting Canadians ahead of the holidays
inflationCanada PostHoliday SeasonCanada inflationinflation Canadacost of dieselcanada post fuel surchargeCanada Post shipping costscanada post surcharge
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers