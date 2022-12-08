Farhi Holdings Corp. donates $750K to London Children’s Museum

Send this page to someone via email

There was a gracious atmosphere at London Children’s Museum on Thursday as officials accepted a $750,000 donation from Farhi Holdings Corporation.

The surprise gift comes as the museum gets ready to break ground on its highly anticipated move to 100 Kellogg Lane, an entertainment complex in London’s Old East Village neighbourhood.

“I know they need a lot of millions of dollars to go along with the planning, and I thought what can be better than to assist them before the holidays and help them out?” said Shmuel Farhi, the founder of Farhi Holdings Corporation.

“The folks here at the Children’s Museum are doing a great deed to many families, and without our future, which is our kids, what are we going to look forward to?”

Children’s Museum executive director Kate Ledgley says the money will help pay for programs and services that provide play experiences for local children and families.

“We learned even more through this pandemic how critical it is for children to have these opportunities, so it will really help support us in our day-to-day operation,” Ledgley said.

“Donations like this just build that confidence in what we do.”

According to the latest update from Children’s Museum, the move to 100 Kellogg Lane will cost $19 million, of which at least $13 million has already been secured through the efforts of donors, staff and volunteers.

While pandemic disruptions, supply chain issues and rising material costs delayed the project, design and architectural planning was completed in mid-2021.

Ledgley says the next step for moving into the new 35,000-square-foot location is just around the corner.

“We are looking to start construction in February and it will take about 18 months to two years from that point,” Ledgley added.

View image in full screen A blueprint for London Children’s Museum’s upcoming home at 100 Kellogg Lane. via London Children's Museum

Farhi has high hopes for the move, which he describes as the museum “moving from Junior B (Hockey) to the NHL.”

“The new facility they’re going to is something similar to what you’d see in New York, what you’d see in Seattle,” Farhi added.

“I’d really like to see other people step in and help this cause.”