Police search for suspect after teen shot near Montreal primary school

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Montreal’s Anjou borough on Thursday afternoon.
Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said a 911 call reporting an injured teen near the intersection of Chenier and St-Donat streets came in at around 1 p.m.
Officers located the teen, who had suffered lower-body injuries.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Drouin said his injuries may have been caused by a BB gun.
-
‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list
-
Mysterious 24-metre structure discovered under sand on Florida beach
Read more: Carey Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, says he knew about Polytechnique shooting
The incident occurred outside a primary school in the neighbourhood.
Drouin said the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading south on St-Donat.
A safety perimeter has been up and a canine unit was dispatched to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.
Comments