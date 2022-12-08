Police search for suspect after teen shot near Montreal primary school

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Montreal’s Anjou borough on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said a 911 call reporting an injured teen near the intersection of Chenier and St-Donat streets came in at around 1 p.m.

Officers located the teen, who had suffered lower-body injuries.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drouin said his injuries may have been caused by a BB gun.

The incident occurred outside a primary school in the neighbourhood.

Drouin said the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading south on St-Donat.

Story continues below advertisement

A safety perimeter has been up and a canine unit was dispatched to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.