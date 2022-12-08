Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect after teen shot near Montreal primary school

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 3:55 pm
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Montreal’s Anjou borough on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said a 911 call reporting an injured teen near the intersection of Chenier and St-Donat streets came in at around 1 p.m.

Officers located the teen, who had suffered lower-body injuries.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drouin said his injuries may have been caused by a BB gun.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Carey Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, says he knew about Polytechnique shooting

The incident occurred outside a primary school in the neighbourhood.

Drouin said the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading south on St-Donat.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Three arrests after daylight shooting in Montreal’s east end

A safety perimeter has been up and a canine unit was dispatched to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal shootingMontreal gun violenceAnjouMontreal gunsDaytime ShootingAnjou shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers