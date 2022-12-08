Shoplifter-busting mission in West Kelowna deemed a success

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise has been returned to West Kelowna, B.C., businesses.

On Nov. 18 and 19, 23 shoplifters were apprehended due to a surveillance mission that started inside area businesses that have regularly been hit by thieves. Police say each file ended in an arrest as suspected thieves exited the stores, some with shopping carts full of stolen merchandise.

“The West Kelowna RCMP continues to be committed to preventing threats of, or violence towards the professionals that prevent retail theft in our communities,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand, from the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Thankfully, police officers have developed good partnerships with loss prevention officers. Together, the group can reduce shoplifting by collecting evidence and safely arresting the suspects while they are still in possession of the merchandise.”