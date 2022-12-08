Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shoplifter-busting mission in West Kelowna deemed a success

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 2:46 pm
West Kelowna RCMP caught a number of shoplifters this week. View image in full screen
West Kelowna RCMP caught a number of shoplifters this week. Courtesy: Central Okanagan RCMP

Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise has been returned to West Kelowna, B.C., businesses.

On Nov. 18 and 19, 23 shoplifters were apprehended due to a surveillance mission that started inside area businesses that have regularly been hit by thieves. Police say each file ended in an arrest as suspected thieves exited the stores, some with shopping carts full of stolen merchandise.

Click to play video: 'Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime'
Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime

“The West Kelowna RCMP continues to be committed to preventing threats of, or violence towards the professionals that prevent retail theft in our communities,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand, from the West Kelowna RCMP.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Thankfully, police officers have developed good partnerships with loss prevention officers. Together, the group can reduce shoplifting by collecting evidence and safely arresting the suspects while they are still in possession of the merchandise.”

West KelownaShopliftingWest Kelowna RCMPStolen GoodsWest Kelowna crimeWest Kelowna policeshoplifter bust
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers