Trans Mountain fined for 2020 death of pipeline worker in west Edmonton

The Canada Energy Regulator has issued financial penalties against Trans Mountain Corp. related to the 2020 death of a worker.
The regulator says the Crown corporation failed to take all reasonable care to ensure the safety and security of workers on the day of the incident.
The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2020, when a person working near Edmonton, Alta. on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project was fatally injured.
The person was disassembling a trench box at the time.
The regulator has issued total fines of $164,000 against the company.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has also laid charges related to this incident.
Father of 4 killed at Trans Mountain work site
