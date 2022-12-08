Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trans Mountain fined for 2020 death of pipeline worker in west Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 1:00 pm
Emergency crews were called to a workplace incident near Winterburn Road and Whitemud Drive in west Edmonton on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a workplace incident near Winterburn Road and Whitemud Drive in west Edmonton on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Global News

The Canada Energy Regulator has issued financial penalties against Trans Mountain Corp. related to the 2020 death of a worker.

The regulator says the Crown corporation failed to take all reasonable care to ensure the safety and security of workers on the day of the incident.

Read more: Worker killed at Trans Mountain pipeline job site in west Edmonton

The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2020, when a person working near Edmonton, Alta. on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project was fatally injured.

The person was disassembling a trench box at the time.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Father of 4 identified as worker killed at Trans Mountain pipeline site in west Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator has issued total fines of $164,000 against the company.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has also laid charges related to this incident.

Click to play video: 'Father of 4 killed at Trans Mountain work site'
Father of 4 killed at Trans Mountain work site
Trans Mountain PipelineTrans MountainOHSWorkplace FatalityAlberta Occupational Health and SafetyCanada Energy Regulatorworker killedTrans Mountain Corp.pipeline worker killed
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers