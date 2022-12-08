Trans Mountain fined for 2020 death of pipeline worker in west Edmonton

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canada Energy Regulator has issued financial penalties against Trans Mountain Corp. related to the 2020 death of a worker.

The regulator says the Crown corporation failed to take all reasonable care to ensure the safety and security of workers on the day of the incident.

The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2020, when a person working near Edmonton, Alta. on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project was fatally injured.

The person was disassembling a trench box at the time.

Read more: Father of 4 identified as worker killed at Trans Mountain pipeline site in west Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator has issued total fines of $164,000 against the company.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has also laid charges related to this incident.