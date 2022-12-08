Menu

1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Centre Road and Concession 12 in Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 8:45 am
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash near Centre Road and Concession Road 12 early on Dec. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash near Centre Road and Concession Road 12 early on Dec. 8, 2022. Global News

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Flamborough overnight.

In a social media post, Hamilton police say the collision happened early Thursday in an area around Centre Road and Concession Road 12.

Woman, 42, facing charges in probe tied to death of Danielle Strauss at central Hamilton apartment

Paramedics say another person, in their 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a collision reconstruction team is in the area investigating.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come

