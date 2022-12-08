1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Centre Road and Concession 12 in Hamilton: police

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Flamborough overnight.

In a social media post, Hamilton police say the collision happened early Thursday in an area around Centre Road and Concession Road 12.

Paramedics say another person, in their 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a collision reconstruction team is in the area investigating.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come

Hamilton Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Centre Rd and Concession Rd 12. One taken to hospital and another pronounced deceased at the scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mVZMoR4wF4 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 8, 2022