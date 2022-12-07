Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge women’s shelter sees demand growing, violence severity increasing

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 7:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge women’s shelter sees demand growing, violence severity increasing: advocate'
Lethbridge women’s shelter sees demand growing, violence severity increasing: advocate
AWTCH: The number of women seeking shelter from domestic violence is on the rise in Lethbridge, according to YWCA Lethbridge and District. That mirrors provincial data released Wednesday by the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. As Erik Bay tells us, many people are being turned away as shelters run at full capacity.

Women’s shelters across Alberta are being overwhelmed with individuals in need of their services.

According to YWCA Lethbridge and District CEO Jill Young, since April 1 the organization’s Harbour House has admitted 233 women and 58 children.

That’s already approaching the totals of the entire 2021-22 fiscal year, when 245 women and 85 children accessed services.

Read more: Alberta women’s shelters are under-resourced, leading people to be turned away: report

With only 24 beds, the Lethbridge YWCA isn’t able to accommodate everyone looking for shelter.

“The majority of the reason is because of lack of space in our shelter,” Young said. “What we saw and what we reported in the data from last year is that we had a high number of turn-aways.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Give Me Shelter: WIN House domestic violence shelter consistently at capacity'
Give Me Shelter: WIN House domestic violence shelter consistently at capacity

According to statistics released by the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) on Wednesday, between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, facilities across the province received more than 65,000 calls for support.

Trending Now
Trending Now

More than 25,000 of those callers requested shelter, but only 16.6 per cent resulted in the individual being admitted.

“We’re post-restrictions and we’re seeing more and more call to shelter,” said ACWS executive director Jan Reimer.

“Since we’ve pulled this data, our members are reporting even more calls and even more demand for their services.”

Read more: More Than Shelter campaign kicks off in Alberta

The report states almost 7,000 individuals were admitted to emergency shelters over the same timeframe, a slight increase over the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

About 1,420 of those admissions were in southern Alberta.

Click to play video: '‘Walk in Her Shoes’ event raises awareness for domestic violence on Blood Tribe'
‘Walk in Her Shoes’ event raises awareness for domestic violence on Blood Tribe

But demand isn’t the only escalation concerning advocates.

“The biggest trend that we are seeing is the severity of the abuse that is being reported upon admission,” Young said. “That severity is again, we’re seeing it coming out of COVID.”

“The dynamics of abuse are very much changing and they’re coming to the forefront.”

Alberta crimeDomestic ViolenceAbuseDomestic AbuseFamily ViolenceIntimate Partner ViolenceAlberta childrenAlberta women's sheltersAlberta womenlethbridge shelters
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers