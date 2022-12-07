Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after shooting inside Burlington, Ont. condo

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 1:41 pm
Halton police have charged a Burlington man in connection with a shooting at a condo on Dec. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police have charged a Burlington man in connection with a shooting at a condo on Dec. 5, 2022. Halton Regional Police

A man is facing multiple charges following a Monday morning shooting at a condominium in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police say at around 8:40 a.m. Dec. 5, two suspects forced their way into a unit on the city’s west side, near Dundas Street and Sutton Drive.

“The suspects were confronted by one of the occupants of the condo and an altercation ensued,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“During the incident a gunshot was fired. The shot did not strike anyone and no physical injuries were reported.”

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a red Kia.

That vehicle was located in a residential area in Burlington after detectives learned of a potential suspect in the case.

A 19-year-old from Burlington was arrested Tuesday night following a search at a residence on Whittaker Drive.

He’s faces 11 charges including a couple of drug possession charges, break and enter and discharging a firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing amid a search for a second suspect.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.

