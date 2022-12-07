Man facing charges after shooting inside Burlington, Ont. condo

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing multiple charges following a Monday morning shooting at a condominium in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police say at around 8:40 a.m. Dec. 5, two suspects forced their way into a unit on the city’s west side, near Dundas Street and Sutton Drive.

“The suspects were confronted by one of the occupants of the condo and an altercation ensued,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“During the incident a gunshot was fired. The shot did not strike anyone and no physical injuries were reported.”

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a red Kia.

That vehicle was located in a residential area in Burlington after detectives learned of a potential suspect in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old from Burlington was arrested Tuesday night following a search at a residence on Whittaker Drive.

He’s faces 11 charges including a couple of drug possession charges, break and enter and discharging a firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing amid a search for a second suspect.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.