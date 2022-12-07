Menu

Weather

Winnipeg wakes up to near-record cold Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 11:20 am
thursday View image in full screen
The last Dec. 7 with this kind of cold was more than a century ago. Global News

Winnipeggers woke up to bone-chilling weather Wednesday morning — one of the lowest temperatures the city has seen on a Dec. 7 in more than a century.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the morning low of -33.4 C is nearly a record, and a mark not seen since way back in the 1880s.

“This weather that we’re seeing today, while not a record, is pretty close to one,” Kehler said.

“Because it’s calm and quiet, that allows all of the heat escape through the atmosphere — it’s not being trapped by clouds or anything — and that’s when we get these extremely cold temperatures,” Kehler said.

Read more: Warm weather to return, but a frigid few days ahead for Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Thankfully, the historic lows won’t stick around for too long. Kehler said we’re not into the deep freeze yet, and temperatures will return to seasonal norms in a few days.

“Today, we’re actually going to get those pretty strong southerly winds ready to develop, and that’ll be the signal for this pattern shift,” he said.

“It’ll be pretty nasty as those winds pick up, but as we get into the weekend, things will have calmed down again and warmer weather will have settled in again.”

‘If you’re cold, they’re cold’: How to keep pets safe this Manitoba winter
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

