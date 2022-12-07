Woman charged with arson in Saskatoon after Sunday fire

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with arson after Saskatoon police responded to a report of a fire at a multi-unit residence on Sunday morning.
The Saskatoon Police Service said the woman was arrested Tuesday night, adding that investigators believe she started the fire in the 800 block of Kingsmere Boulevard.
Officers said after starting the fire, the woman fled without notifying the residents.
Police said the woman is charged with arson with disregard for human life.
