Crime

Woman charged with arson in Saskatoon after Sunday fire

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 12:50 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service says a 40-year-old woman was charged after a fire broke out Sunday morning. File / Global News

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with arson after Saskatoon police responded to a report of a fire at a multi-unit residence on Sunday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the woman was arrested Tuesday night, adding that investigators believe she started the fire in the 800 block of Kingsmere Boulevard.

Read more: Arson investigators look into Saskatoon residential fire

Officers said after starting the fire, the woman fled without notifying the residents.

Police said the woman is charged with arson with disregard for human life.

