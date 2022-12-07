Fleming College student association makes $3.4M donation for student transit, food security

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College’s Student Administrative Council has donated more than $3.4 million to the Peterborough college to support future student transportation and food security programs.

The council announced the donation of $3,415,500 during a ceremony Wednesday morning at the college’s Sutherland campus in Peterborough.

The donation comes from funds that were designated for transportation and programming enhancements that the SAC saved from student fees, the college said.

Of the donation, $2.3 million has been earmarked for an endowment fund supporting transportation initiatives such as transit costs and emergency situations or unmet critical needs.

Another $1 million will support capital enhancements at the Sutherland campus related to transportation such as improved transit spaces and amenities.

The remaining funds will support food security projects that directly help college students. The SAC, a non-profit corporation, runs a student emergency food bank and a food box program.

“Fleming College’s Student Administrative Council continues to demonstrate student leadership,” said college president Maureen Adamson.

“This significant gift will make a difference in the lives of students for generations to come. We appreciate SAC’s ongoing commitment to supporting Fleming students.”

Joel Willett, SAC general manager, said the council has a “deep history” of supporting students while on campus.

“This donation to the college is important to SAC and our board as it signifies our existing and future commitment to students,” he said.