Here’s a first look at the new $2 coin commemorating Queen Elizabeth II

A new two-dollar coin to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to start circulating across Canada later this month — and the Royal Canadian Mint has released a first look.

The coin, dated 2022, features the late queen’s profile on one side, and the traditional Brent Townsend polar bear on the other — the standard markings of a two-dollar Canadian coin.

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” said the Royal Canadian Mint CEO Marie Lemay in a press release.

“Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”

However, the new coin will also feature a black nickel finish on the outer ring.

Here’s a first look at the new commemorative coin:

The black ring is supposed to be “reminiscent of a mourning armband,” according to a press release from the Royal Canadian Mint, “echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians” after the queen’s death.

Just shy of five million commemorative two-dollar coins will enter the national coin distribution this month, and are expected to appear “gradually” as banks re-stock their inventories. The mint may produce even more of the coins “depending on marketplace needs.”

“The Mint is also hosting public coin exchanges at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques on December 7 and 8, 2022,” the press release added.

Queen Elizabeth was Britain and Canada’s longest-reigning monarch.

She died at the age of 96 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8.

The cause of death was listed as old age, according to her death certificate.