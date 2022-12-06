Menu

Politics

Quebec Press Council upholds complaint over question to Blanchet at leaders’ debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 6:12 pm
Click to play video: 'The controversial Quebec question at the federal leaders’ English debate'
The controversial Quebec question at the federal leaders’ English debate
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is demanding an apology from the moderator of Thursday's English-language federal leaders' debate, over a question about the province's anti-secularism law, known as Bill 21. Mike Le Couteur explains. – Sep 10, 2021

The Quebec Press Council has upheld a complaint regarding a question the moderator asked Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet during the English-language federal leaders’ debate last year.

The complaint was lodged against moderator Shachi Kurl and the CBC, one of the networks that broadcast the debate, by Julie Lapierre the day after the Sept. 9, 2021, debate.

In her first question to Blanchet, Kurl described two Quebec laws — one restricting the wearing of religious symbols by certain government employees, the other a language law reform — as “discriminatory” and noted Blanchet had denied “Quebec has problems with racism.”

The moderator was referring to Quebec’s secularism law, Bill 21, and to language legislation that was still before the legislature at the time of the debate and became law in June 2022.

Trending Now

Read more: Leaders defend Quebecers as questions about discrimination erupt after debate

Story continues below advertisement

The council, which hears complaints about Quebec media coverage but has no coercive powers, determined that the term “racism” used in this context was an opinion and not a fact.

In her complaint, Lapierre alleged bias, discrimination and lack of respect for privacy and dignity.

Read more: Bill 21 appeal: English school board says law is ‘affront’ to values of Quebec anglos

The council decision states that it considers debate moderators to be practising fact-based journalism and noted the news media that broadcast the debate said they had approved the moderator’s questions.

Quebec politicsBloc Quebecoisfederal politicsBill 21Yves-Francois BlanchetBill 96Leaders DebateQuebec racismFederal Election DebateQuebec Discriminationfederal leadersQuebec Press Counci
© 2022 The Canadian Press

