Guelph, Ont. grocery gift card drive for hospice exceeds expectations

It was a successful grocery gift card drive for Hospice Wellington in Guelph, Ont.
They announced on Tuesday that they have raised $23,845 in total grocery gift card and cash donations.
Their goal for the Giving Tuesday initiative was to collect $12,000 which they said would provide enough food for an entire year.
Barzotti Woodworking of Guelph pledged to match the donations up to $12,000, bringing the total to $35,845.
Read more: Hospice Wellington holding grocery gift card drive as part of Giving Tuesday
In a news release, Hospice Wellington thanked all those who donated.
-
Elon Musk’s Neuralink killed 1,000+ animals during rushed brain chip experiments: investigation
-
Extreme cold one day, balmy the next: Alberta’s yo-yoing temperatures a literal headache for many
They said they will use the money to purchase food for their kitchen so they can prepare meals for families in Guelph and across Wellington County who use their services.
Comments