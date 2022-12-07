Guelph, Ont. grocery gift card drive for hospice exceeds expectations

Send this page to someone via email

It was a successful grocery gift card drive for Hospice Wellington in Guelph, Ont.

They announced on Tuesday that they have raised $23,845 in total grocery gift card and cash donations.

Their goal for the Giving Tuesday initiative was to collect $12,000 which they said would provide enough food for an entire year.

Barzotti Woodworking of Guelph pledged to match the donations up to $12,000, bringing the total to $35,845.

In a news release, Hospice Wellington thanked all those who donated.

They said they will use the money to purchase food for their kitchen so they can prepare meals for families in Guelph and across Wellington County who use their services.

