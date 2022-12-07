Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Guelph, Ont. grocery gift card drive for hospice exceeds expectations

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 7, 2022 4:57 am
Barzotti Woodworking presents a cheque for $12,000 to Hospice Wellington. The amount is to match donations made in Giving Tuesday initiative. View image in full screen
Barzotti Woodworking presents a cheque for $12,000 to Hospice Wellington. The amount is to match donations made in Giving Tuesday initiative. Hospice Wellington Facebook

It was a successful grocery gift card drive for Hospice Wellington in Guelph, Ont.

They announced on Tuesday that they have raised $23,845 in total grocery gift card and cash donations.

Their goal for the Giving Tuesday initiative was to collect $12,000 which they said would provide enough food for an entire year.

Barzotti Woodworking of Guelph pledged to match the donations up to $12,000, bringing the total to $35,845.

Read more: Hospice Wellington holding grocery gift card drive as part of Giving Tuesday

In a news release, Hospice Wellington thanked all those who donated.

They said they will use the money to purchase food for their kitchen so they can prepare meals for families in Guelph and across Wellington County who use their services.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point'
‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point
DonationsFood BankCashGiving TuesdayBarzotti WoodworkingHospice Wellingtongift card fundraisergrocery gift card drive
