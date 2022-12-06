Menu

Health

Strain on Winnipeg children’s hospital has dropped, but officials say concerns remain

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 3:36 pm
Manitoba health officials are urging everyone eligible for a flu shot to get one over concerns about the effects of the flu this winter.
Manitoba health officials are urging everyone eligible for a flu shot to get one over concerns about the effects of the flu this winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

An official at the children’s hospital in Winnipeg says the number of patients has dropped in recent days, but there are still concerns about the effects of the flu this winter.

Dr. Karen Gripp, the medical director of the hospital’s emergency department, says the department is now seeing an average of 146 patients a day, down from an average of 170 in November.

Read more: Children’s Hospital sees huge uptick in young patients early in flu season

She says Manitoba may be near the peak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but flu cases are still rising.

Gripp says the pediatric intensive care unit is still running above pre-pandemic baseline capacity.

Read more: Manitoba’s top doctor urges COVID, flu shots amid rising cases, struggling health-care system

She says influenza A numbers are still on an upswing and influenza B has not yet arrived this season.

She is urging everyone eligible for a flu shot to get one.

COVID-19 Flu Influenza RSV respiratory syncytial virus Winnipeg Children's Hospital Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg Karen Gripp
© 2022 The Canadian Press

