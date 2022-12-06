Menu

Politics

Marit Stiles set to be next leader of Ontario NDP ahead of confirmation vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 9:32 am
Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles speaks to the media following the Speech from the Throne at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles speaks to the media following the Speech from the Throne at Queen's Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Marit Stiles is expected to be the next leader of the Ontario NDP after the party announced the Toronto-area MPP was the lone contender to meet all the requirements to enter the contest.

The party says in a news release today only Stiles met the requirements ahead of the deadline, setting her on the path to a confirmation vote.

Stiles, who represents the riding of Davenport, has previously served as a school trustee, the party’s education critic and president of the federal New Democratic Party.

If confirmed, she will take over the party’s top job after former leader Andrea Horwath resigned on election night in June.

Read more: Ontario NDP leadership hopeful calls Toronto mayor’s request for new powers ‘lazy’

Story continues below advertisement

Horwath, who was elected mayor of Hamilton last month, had led the NDP since 2009, raising it from third party to official Opposition status in 2018.

The party required candidates to garner nomination signatures from 100 members, with at least half coming from women, gender diverse or non-binary members, and a quarter from “equity-deserving groups” such as people who are Black or Indigenous.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

