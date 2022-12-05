Menu

Sports

Calgary, Vancouver first teams announced in new women’s pro soccer league

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 10:42 pm

A new professional women’s soccer league is coming to Canada.

The Calgary Foothills Soccer Club announced Monday that it will be home to one of two founding teams when the eight-team league begins in 2025.

The other founding team belongs to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Homes for the six other teams are expected to be named in 2023.

The league will operate countrywide across two conferences, with four teams in each conference.

Read more: Calgary group pushing for new Canadian women’s soccer league

Diana Matheson, a former member of the Canadian women’s national soccer team, and her business partner Thomas Gilbert are launching the league under the banner of Project 8 Sports Inc.

The Whitecaps say in a release that the league will be led “primarily by former national team players,” with gold medallists Christine Sinclair and Stephanie Labbe “contributing to the planning and development of the league.”

Read more: Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to men’s and women’s national teams

“The creation of this league is something we have been advocating for over many years, and to be part of seeing it come to fruition is truly exciting,” Labbe, the Whitecaps’ general manager of women’s soccer, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with stakeholders across the Canadian soccer environment to make this league successful.”

