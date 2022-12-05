Menu

Health

Watermain break forces boil-water notice for West Kelowna Estates

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 8:16 pm
Crews have begun repairs, and those in the affected area may notice little to no water pressure until the work is complete.
Crews have begun repairs, and those in the affected area may notice little to no water pressure until the work is complete. City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna and Interior Health have issued a boil  water notice for the West Kelowna Estates water system, after a water main break near the Blackwood Reservoir.

Crews have begun repairs, and those in the affected area may notice little to no water pressure until the work is complete.

Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for at least one minute or find an alternative source until further notice.

Read more: Boil-water notice in Penticton, B.C. to remain in place for weekend

Residents in search of an alternative source may use the bulk filling stations at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road as a free and safe way to get potable water.

After the work is complete, residents may still notice reduced pressure, air in their lines and temporary water discoloration.

“Residents are asked to turn on their highest cold water tap in their homes and let the water run for 20 minutes or until it runs clear,” the City of Kelowna said in a release.

For more information see the Boil Water Notices page on the West Kelowna website.

Click to play video: 'Houston issues boil water notice'
Houston issues boil water notice
