Crime

Vancouver Island Hells Angel still at large in multi-year gun and drug probe

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 6:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Gang squad wraps operation against Nanaimo Hells Angels'
Gang squad wraps operation against Nanaimo Hells Angels
WATCH: B.C.'s gang squad says it has wrapped up a successful operation involving the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island. 50 investigators worked to produce 41 charges against alleged members of the Hells Angels chapter in Nanaimo.

The B.C. integrated police unit that tackles gang crime is still looking for one of three Vancouver Island Hells Angels it announced charges against last week.

Kristopher Stephen Smith, 44, of Nanaimo remains at large and is the subject of a warrant on gun and drug charges.

Two other full-patch members of the outlaw motorcycle club, Sean Oliver Douglass Kendall, 44, and William Karl Paulsen, 51, along with alleged associate William Thompson are now in police custody.

Read more: Warrants issued for trio of B.C. Hells Angels, dozens of charges laid in gun, drug probe

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. announced the charges last week in a multi-year investigation targeting the Hells Angels Nanaimo chapter along with support motorcycle clubs Savages MC and Devils Army MC.

Police say the investigation led to the seizure of 22 firearms, 13 kilograms of various drugs, large bundles of cash and explosives, and led to 41 charges against the four men.

Police said the investigation could still lead to more arrests and charges.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

