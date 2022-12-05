Menu

Canada

UCP caucus votes to propose changes to Alberta sovereignty bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier considers amending sovereignty act'
Alberta premier considers amending sovereignty act
WATCH (Dec. 4): The Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act has received mixed reactions since its introduction last week. Constitutional experts say the proposed legislation is undemocratic as it grants sweeping powers to the provincial cabinet, while critics say it’s not necessary in the first place. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson spoke with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about why she felt the act was necessary, and what message she’s trying to send to Ottawa.

Alberta’s governing United Conservative caucus says it is proposing two changes to fix concerns with a bill that grants unchecked powers to Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet.

The caucus says in a news release that it has voted to propose an amendment to clarify that any changes cabinet makes to laws under the sovereignty act can’t be done in secret and must go back to the house for debate and approval.

The caucus has also voted to change the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act to more narrowly define when cabinet can take action.

Read more: Alberta premier weighing changes to ‘tidy’ up sovereignty bill amid concerns

Under the current bill, cabinet has wide latitude to respond to whatever federal policy or program it deems harmful to Alberta’s interests.

With the amendment, harm would be defined as anything a majority of the legislature deems to be unconstitutional federal intrusion into provincial areas of responsibility.

Read more: Alberta sovereignty act: Municipalities, local police could get provincial directives

Smith said over the weekend that she is open to changing the bill, as the clauses granting her cabinet sweeping powers outside the legislature were not supposed to be in there.

“People have raised some concerns,” Smith said in an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, aired Sunday.

“We’re taking a look at that. If we need to tidy a few things up, then we’ll do that.”

Bill 1 was the first piece of legislation proposed on the first day of the fall sitting of the Alberta legislature on Tuesday.

— More to come…

Click to play video: 'Sovereignty act sparks rallies at Alberta Legislature'
Sovereignty act sparks rallies at Alberta Legislature
— With files from Global News

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureUCPAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta sovereignty actAlberta United ConservativesSovereignty billunconsititutional
© 2022 The Canadian Press

