Crime

Dogs poisoned with antifreeze-soaked meat in Lake Country, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 3:21 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Two dogs are recovering after being poisoned with antifreeze-soaked meat that had been left in their backyard.

The owner of two dogs on Beacon Hill Drive in Lake Country woke up at around 4 a.m. Dec. 2, to find her pets sick and foaming at the mouth, RCMP said in a press release

She took them to a local veterinarian and it was later confirmed they had been poisoned with antifreeze.

“The dog’s owner located a tray in her backyard with cut sausages and hamburger covered in liquid,”  RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg dog poisonings appear to be intentional, police warn'
Winnipeg dog poisonings appear to be intentional, police warn

“She put the meat in her freezer but by the next morning the liquid was still not frozen, leading her to believe the meat had been soaked in antifreeze.”

The woman said her dogs are well-behaved, quiet and do not bark and she’s not sure who would want to harm them.

“Her dogs are back home and doing well which we are very grateful for,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“This type of crime not only puts animals at risk but our young citizens as well which is of great concern to us all.”

The RCMP will continue to investigate this completely unnecessary and extremely cruel crime. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and reference the file number 2022-74588.

RCMPOkanaganDogsAnimal Crueltylake countryB.C.Poisoned DogsBeacon Hill Drive
