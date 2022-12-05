Menu

Crime

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 12:20 pm
Manitoba's top police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening. . View image in full screen
Manitoba's top police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening. . Viewer sent in photo

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says Winnipeg police became involved in an incident at 7:30 p.m., when they went to a man’s house to arrest him.

Police say the man has outstanding arrest warrants and upon attending to home where he was believed to be present, officers saw him driving away.

Read more: Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates shooting west of Polo Park in Winnipeg

Officers saw and stopped the man’s vehicle near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Bourkevale Drive.

The IIU says a struggle ensued and an officer shot the man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

IIU investigators are requesting that any witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

