Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed a shooting Saturday

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for people who witnessed an officer-involved shooting on Saturday evening.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) says Winnipeg police became involved in an incident at 7:30 p.m., when they went to a man’s house to arrest him.

Police say the man has outstanding arrest warrants and upon attending to home where he was believed to be present, officers saw him driving away.

Officers saw and stopped the man’s vehicle near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Bourkevale Drive.

The IIU says a struggle ensued and an officer shot the man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

IIU investigators are requesting that any witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.