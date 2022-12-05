Niagara Police seek man from New York State in connection with stabbing in Welland, Ont.

See more sharing options

Niagara Police are seeking a Buffalo, N.Y., man in connection with a weekend stabbing in Welland, Ont. that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of Margery Road and McMaster Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“The initial investigation determined that a male suspect had attended the residence and the victim and suspect had become involved in an argument that escalated to violence,” an NRPS spkesperson said in an email.

Media Release – Welland Stabbing Incident Under Investigation by Detectives – Update 1 – SUSPECT WANTEDhttps://t.co/QcCZgQcDEb pic.twitter.com/Nm62lSCynG — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) December 4, 2022

“The suspect stabbed the victim and fled prior to police arrival. This is believed to be a targeted incident.”

At the time, the 30-year-old victim was sent to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Police say that person was still in hospital in stable condition as of Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as a 50-year-old from New York State with ties to the downtown areas of Welland and Niagara Falls.

It’s believed he may also be trying to get back to New York.

The suspect is five feet 11 inches tall with glasses, short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black and white striped running shoes, green fitted pants, a fitted workout top, orange sherpa/fuzzy vest, a blue hooded rain jacket, and a Blue Jays baseball cap under a beige toque with ear flaps.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.