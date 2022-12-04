Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Part of Dundas Street in London, Ont. to close for 2 weeks

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 4, 2022 2:35 pm
Dundas Street will be closed between Maitland and William streets between Dec. 5 and 16 View image in full screen
Dundas Street will be closed between Maitland and William streets between Dec. 5 and 16. City of London

A portion of Dundas Street in downtown London, Ont., is set to close for two weeks starting Monday.

The City of London says Dundas Street will be closed between Maitland and William streets between Dec. 5 and 16 while crews install new sanitary and water service under the road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Queens Avenue at William Street and eastbound traffic will be detoured at Maitland Street to Dufferin Avenue.

Read more: London, Ont. unveils top 10 construction projects for 2022

Transit will also be detoured.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Cyclists and pedestrians are asked to travel around the closure.

All businesses remain open and accessible during the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

LondonTrafficConstructionroad closureDundas StreetLondon downtownLondon downtown Dundas Street road closure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers