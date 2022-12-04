Part of Dundas Street in London, Ont. to close for 2 weeks

A portion of Dundas Street in downtown London, Ont., is set to close for two weeks starting Monday.
The City of London says Dundas Street will be closed between Maitland and William streets between Dec. 5 and 16 while crews install new sanitary and water service under the road.
Westbound traffic will be detoured to Queens Avenue at William Street and eastbound traffic will be detoured at Maitland Street to Dufferin Avenue.
Read more: London, Ont. unveils top 10 construction projects for 2022
Read More
Transit will also be detoured.
Trending Now
-
Hammer falls on Kanye West after he praises Hitler, posts swastika
-
Bank of Canada expected to deliver interest rate hike next week. How high will it go?
Trending Now
Cyclists and pedestrians are asked to travel around the closure.
All businesses remain open and accessible during the closure.
Comments