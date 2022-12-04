Part of Dundas Street in London, Ont. to close for 2 weeks

See more sharing options

A portion of Dundas Street in downtown London, Ont., is set to close for two weeks starting Monday.

The City of London says Dundas Street will be closed between Maitland and William streets between Dec. 5 and 16 while crews install new sanitary and water service under the road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Queens Avenue at William Street and eastbound traffic will be detoured at Maitland Street to Dufferin Avenue.

Transit will also be detoured.

Cyclists and pedestrians are asked to travel around the closure.

All businesses remain open and accessible during the closure.

