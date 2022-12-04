Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing more child porn charges: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Woodstock, Ont., police say a former family doctor is facing more charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Dr. Robert Stern was initially charged in July and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody in August.

In a statement, police said Stern was arrested again on Wednesday and now faces six additional charges including making child pornography and voyeurism.

He’s been released from custody and has a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady