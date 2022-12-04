Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing more child porn charges: police

Woodstock, Ont., police say a former family doctor is facing more charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Dr. Robert Stern was initially charged in July and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.
The 58-year-old was taken into custody in August.
Read more: Woodstock, Ont. doctor arrested on child pornography charges
In a statement, police said Stern was arrested again on Wednesday and now faces six additional charges including making child pornography and voyeurism.
-
Beloved Toronto metal music fan dies after three hospital visits in 10 days
-
Hammer falls on Kanye West after he praises Hitler, posts swastika
He’s been released from custody and has a future court date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady
Comments