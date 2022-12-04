Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing more child porn charges: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 4, 2022 12:02 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. File/Global News

Woodstock, Ont., police say a former family doctor is facing more charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Dr. Robert Stern was initially charged in July and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody in August.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. doctor arrested on child pornography charges

In a statement, police said Stern was arrested again on Wednesday and now faces six additional charges including making child pornography and voyeurism.

Trending Now
Trending Now

He’s been released from custody and has a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady

Click to play video: 'B.C. sex offender ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ granted day parole'
B.C. sex offender ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ granted day parole
PoliceChargesWoodstockDoctorchild pornography chargesWoodstock policeWoodstock doctor child pornography
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers