RCMP investigating homicide of 24-year-old in N.B. First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a homicide after a fatal stabbing in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police say an altercation occurred on Main Street in the community just after 3 p.m. on Friday, when a 24-year-old man was found “in medical distress.”

According to the release, he appeared to have suffered stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

RCMP arrested an individual from Elsipogtog First Nation on the scene, and the person was later released, police said.

The death has been ruled a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the RCMP.