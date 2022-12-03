Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating homicide of 24-year-old in N.B. First Nation

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted December 3, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Dec. 2'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Dec. 2
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Dec. 2, 2022.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a homicide after a fatal stabbing in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police say an altercation occurred on Main Street in the community just after 3 p.m. on Friday, when a 24-year-old man was found “in medical distress.”

According to the release, he appeared to have suffered stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 33-year-old N.B. driver dead after fatal crash south of Sussex

RCMP arrested an individual from Elsipogtog First Nation on the scene, and the person was later released, police said.

The death has been ruled a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the RCMP.

Advertisement
CrimeElsipogtog First NationElsipogtog homicideElsipogtog murderElsipogtog policeElsipogtog stabbingnb first nationnb first nation homicidenb first nation stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers