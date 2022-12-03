Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.L. children’s hospital cancels some surgeries amid surge in respiratory illness

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Children’s pain medication demand outstrips supply despite ramped up production: Dr. Sharma'
Children’s pain medication demand outstrips supply despite ramped up production: Dr. Sharma
Health Canada’s chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma said Friday that Canadian manufacturers of children’s pain medication ramped up production to record levels, as they faced unprecedented demand amid a surge in influenza and RSV infections, alongside the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she said demand has still outstripped supply. – Nov 18, 2022

A children’s hospital in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador says it has had to cancel some surgeries and appointments due to a high level of respiratory illness.

Newfoundland’s Eastern Health issued a press release saying some routine procedures and appointments will not go ahead at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. John’s starting Monday.

Much of Canada is currently dealing with a surge of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, and the health authority says the hospital is currently seeing an increase in pediatric patients admitted with respiratory illnesses.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Average wait time at IWK children’s hospital 6 hours: senior N.S. health officials

The release asks residents who are not experiencing a medical emergency to avoid visiting an emergency department, saying they should book in with a primary care provider if possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Eastern Health says patients affected by the cancellations will be contacted directly and appointments for surgery will be rescheduled for a later date.

It is unclear how many surgeries and appointments will be affected by the cancellations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2022.

COVID-19InfluenzaRespiratory IllnessEastern Healthhospital cancellationJaneway Children's hospitalnewfoundland healthcareNL hospitalSt johns childrens hospitalsurgery cancelled
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers