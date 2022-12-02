Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen farming equipment, trailers, vehicles seized in Camrose investigation: ALERT

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 11:33 am
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

More than 100 stolen vehicles, farming equipment, trailers and other machinery were recovered following an extensive investigation southeast of Edmonton.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ auto crimes unit searched 17 locations on Nov. 21. The majority of the locations were in Camrose, according to ALERT. But properties were also searched in Camrose County, Ponoka County and the Rural Municipality of Hillsdale, Sask.

Read more: Search underway at 17 properties in Camrose in organized crime investigation

ALERT said upwards of 170 police officers from Camrose, Edmonton and Calgary, as well as RCMP detachments in St. Paul, Wetaskiwin, Ponoka, Rimbey, Strathcona County, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan, Killam and Saskatchewan, were involved in the searches.

Trending Now
Trending Now

ALERT said it is still in the process of cataloguing all of the stolen equipment, due to the high volume of items recovered by police.

Story continues below advertisement

“ALERT appreciates the public interest and support of this investigation, but we ask for patience as the evidence is being processed. Once all the items are documented, investigators will work toward identifying and contacting the rightful owners,” said acting Staff Sgt. Michael Fehr with ALERT Edmonton.

Several suspects have been identified but ALERT said charges have not yet been laid.

Click to play video: 'ALERT superintendent says they got the ‘whole snake’ after record-setting drug bust'
ALERT superintendent says they got the ‘whole snake’ after record-setting drug bust
Stolen VehiclesAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsCamroseStolen trailersCamrose countyStolen Farm Equipmentauto crimes unitCamrose ALERTCamrose ALERT investigationCamrose stolen farm equipmentStolen equipment Camrose
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers