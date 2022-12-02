Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 2

See more sharing options

The Kidney Foundation’s Cash 4 the Holidays 50/50 draw, the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign and Glow in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kidney Foundation launches Cash 4 the Holidays 50/50 draw

The number of people living with kidney disease continues to grow in Canada, but the Kidney Foundation of Canada is hoping to reverse that trend.

The foundation has launched its Cash 4 the Holidays 50/50 draw to raise money for research and programs.

Joyce Van Deurzen, the executive director of the Saskatchewan branch, discusses the impact of kidney diseases and how people can get involved in the 50/50 draw.

4:26 Kidney Foundation launches Cash 4 the Holidays 50/50 draw

Salvation Army kettle campaign raises funds for programs in Saskatoon

It’s a busy time of year for the Salvation Army with volunteers at 12 locations across Saskatoon for the annual kettle campaign.

Lt. Derek Kerr says all money raised goes to programs and services in the community, including 4,200 families who have registered for Christmas assistance.

He has more details on the campaign and volunteer opportunities in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

3:23 Salvation Army kettle campaign raising funds for programs in Saskatoon

Glow light show in Experience Saskatoon

Glow is currently on at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

This year’s theme is Santa’s reindeer escaping after his sleigh crashes.

Susan Kuzma describes how families can get involved in the adventure in Experience Saskatoon.

3:48 Glow light show in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 2

Cold end to the week — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast.