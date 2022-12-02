Strong winds to blow through London, Ont. region Saturday: Environment Canada

See more sharing options

Heading into the weekend, Environment Canada says strong winds are expected to blow threw the London, Ont., region on Saturday.

According to the alert, south or southwest winds with gusts up to 70 km/h are expected ahead of the cold front, with west or northwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h along and behind the front.

The strong winds are expected early Saturday through to the afternoon and officials report that utility outages may occur during that time.

Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may also occur.

The special weather statement is in effect for:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

High winds may also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.