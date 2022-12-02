Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds to blow through London, Ont. region Saturday: Environment Canada

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 10:09 am
Strong wind warning issued for London Ontario region. Nov. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Strong wind warning issued for London Ontario region. Nov. 3, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Heading into the weekend, Environment Canada says strong winds are expected to blow threw the London, Ont., region on Saturday.

Read more: City hall to open observation deck for Lighting of the Lights in London, Ont.

According to the alert, south or southwest winds with gusts up to 70 km/h are expected ahead of the cold front, with west or northwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h along and behind the front.

The strong winds are expected early Saturday through to the afternoon and officials report that utility outages may occur during that time.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may also occur.

The special weather statement is in effect for:

Story continues below advertisement
  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

High winds may also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Click to play video: 'GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region'
GTA hit by strong winds, rain and hail as storm moves through region
Environment CanadaWeatherLondon OntarioLdnontSaturdayStrong windNov. 3
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers