15-year-old facing multiple charges after North Vancouver ‘crime spree’: RCMP

RCMP say a 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after an alleged crime spree in North Vancouver on Wednesday.

The string of crimes allegedly began around 5:30 p.m., when police allege the teen broke into a home and stole a vehicle.

Police later found the vehicle crashed, with “major damage.”

Around 8 p.m., the teen allegedly showed up at the Capilano Suspension Bridge parking lot, and carjacked a vehicle from a couple after showing them a gun in his waistband.

Police found that vehicle abandoned nearby, and said the victims weren’t hurt.

The teen was finally arrested after another attempted carjacking at a gas station on Capilano Road, RCMP said.

According to police, the teen pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys. The victim fought back, and wrestled the gun away — pinning the teen down until Mounties arrived.

RCMP said they now believe the gun was a replica.

After the teen was arrested, investigators searched his home and recovered “numerous stolen items” which have since been linked to other offences, according to an RCMP media release.

Mounties say the boy is facing robbery and firearms charges, with more charges expected as the investigation proceeds.

The teen cannot be identified because he is a minor.

Anyone with information or who was affected by the incidents and wants to speak with the Victim Services Unit is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP.