Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Soccer player Ciara McCormack to testify for safety of women study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Former player and whistleblower reacts to MLS investigation findings'
Former player and whistleblower reacts to MLS investigation findings
WATCH: Former player and whistleblower reacts to MLS investigation findings – Aug 13, 2022

Soccer player Ciara McCormack and boxer Myriam Da Silva Rondeau will have the floor Thursday in Ottawa.

McCormack and Da Silva Rondeau are among the women testifying before members of Parliament Thursday as the Standing Committee on the Status of Women continues its hearings on the safety of women and girls in sport.

McCormack is a former Vancouver Whitecaps player and the whisteblower against Bob Birarda, a former Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach.

Read more: Canada’s sport integrity office not equipped to probe abuse, gymnasts tell MPs

Birarda was recently sentenced to two years less a day for violating the “sexual integrity” of four players, three of whom were under 18 at the time of the offences, which occurred between 1988 and 2008.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Da Silva Rondeau, a member of Canada’s Olympic team in Tokyo, was one of the dozens of boxers who wrote an open letter to Sport Canada several months ago calling for the resignation of high performance director Daniel Trepanier. He stepped down four days later.

The status of women study comes after an outcry from hundreds of athletes in several sports such as gymnastics and bobsled and skeleton about the toxic environments in their national federations.

Testimony began last week, with the prominent theme being the need for a national judicial inquiry into sport.

Click to play video: 'Former Whitecaps women’s coach sentenced'
Former Whitecaps women’s coach sentenced
SportsSoccerVancouver WhitecapsCanada SoccerWomen In Sportcanada sportssports abuseabuse in sportCiara McCormackStanding Committee on the Status of WomenBob BiradaMyriam Da Silva RondeauStatus of Women study
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers