Canada

Court upholds decision in dog attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 3:42 pm
A Court of King's Bench judgment released earlier this month upheld an order to euthanize Gracie, a 20-kilogram spayed female pit bull mixed breed. View image in full screen
SASKATOON – A woman has lost a court bid to save her pet pit bull, which killed another dog in Saskatoon.

A Court of King’s Bench judgment released earlier this month upheld an order to euthanize Gracie, a 20-kilogram spayed female pit bull mixed breed.

The owner lives in another community and was visiting Saskatoon with the dog in October 2021.

The decision says Gracie escaped from a yard and ran across a street, where she attacked and killed another dog named Annie, who was on a leash beside her owner.

The owner appealed to court for a less severe option, saying Gracie had not attacked like that before and would not be taken to Saskatoon again.

The judgment upheld an earlier justice of the peace decision, which found the dog’s unpredictable attack made her a danger.

The woman also pleaded guilty to a charge of owning a dog that without provocation attacked another dog.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCourtJusticeDog AttackPit BullPrairiesCourt of King's Bench
© 2022 The Canadian Press

