City marks new cyclist, pedestrian crossing at Oxford and William intersection

A new set of traffic lights just west of Oxford and Adelaide streets gives area pedestrians and cyclists a new option when it comes to safely crossing the busy, five-lane arterial, officials with the City of London, Ont. say.

The lights began operation at Oxford and William streets late last week as part of an intersection reconfiguration by the city, replacing the previous stop signs, which governed north and southbound traffic.

The new intersection comes with a pedestrian crosswalk, a protected area for cyclists, and a dedicated cyclist light. Previously, those biking and walking either had to dart across Oxford during a lull in traffic, or travel to Adelaide or Colborne Street to cross at a light.

City officials highlighted the new crossing with a public advisory issued on Wednesday.

The new configuration of the Oxford and William street intersection.

“It was a 700-metre gap between Colborne and Adelaide Street. That can represent anywhere from five to 10 minutes of a detour for someone walking or cycling,” said Daniel Hall, the city’s active transportation manager.

“The reason this one’s a bit unique is that it also offers a cycling connection, whereas some are just a pedestrian crossing. … This one has a dedicated cycling area to wait, and a dedicated cycling push button on both sides.”

A city staff report in 2020 identified a need for a traffic signal at the intersection, citing a traffic study which recorded roughly 100 people crossing Oxford in an eight-hour period.

The inclusion of cycling infrastructure was recommended, the report said, as William Street was seen as a preferred north-south bicycle route, noting its connection to the north branch section of the Thames Valley Parkway which opened in late 2020.

Work at Oxford and William streets began over the summer and finished late last week.

The new intersection also includes traffic-calming measures, which force north and southbound drivers on William Street to turn right at Oxford. East and westbound drivers on Oxford Street will still be able to make left- and right-hand turns at the intersection, he says.

“William Street is unique in that it already had some traffic turn restrictions at Cheapside that required drivers to turn right as well, so there already was some traffic-calming on William Street that makes it not a thru way for cars,” Hall said.

“We thought to continue that here to make it that much more enticing for people to ride. It’s a really good alternative to Adelaide Street.”

He adds that, due to Oxford Street’s width and traffic volume, a full traffic light was chosen over a flashing pedestrian crossing, like that seen at nearby Colborne and Piccadilly streets.

The city’s first such combination cyclist and pedestrian signal became operational at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue in 2020, according to the city.

Hall says other pedestrian crossings have also sprung up along Hamilton Road at Inkerman Street and Pine Lane Avenue, and at other locations across the city.