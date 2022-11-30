Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Haliburton dealership: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at a dealership in the Haliburton area this week.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on Tuesday officers went to Haliburton Chrysler on Hwy. 118 after reports of damage to several vehicles.

Police determined that catalytic converters were removed from at least 11 motor vehicles. It’s believed the theft had occurred over the previous 24 to 72 hours.

The value of the theft and damage is approximately $125,000, police said Wednesday.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device comprising a number of precious metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. Police say the metals are often sold to scrap metal yards.

OPP continue to investigate the thefts.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at khcrimestoppers.com.