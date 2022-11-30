Menu

Crime

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Haliburton dealership: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 1:18 pm
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. Haliburton Highland OPP say 11 vehicles were targeted at a dealership in Haliburton. View image in full screen
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. Haliburton Highland OPP say 11 vehicles were targeted at a dealership in Haliburton. Global News file

OPP are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at a dealership in the Haliburton area this week.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, on Tuesday officers went to Haliburton Chrysler on Hwy. 118 after reports of damage to several vehicles.

Read more: Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at 2 Peterborough businesses: police

Police determined that catalytic converters were removed from at least 11 motor vehicles. It’s believed the theft had occurred over the previous 24 to 72 hours.

The value of the theft and damage is approximately $125,000, police said Wednesday.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device comprising a number of precious metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium. Police say the metals are often sold to scrap metal yards.

OPP continue to investigate the thefts.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at khcrimestoppers.com.

HaliburtonCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter TheftCatalytic convertersHaliburton Highlands OPPHwy 118Haliburton Chrysler
