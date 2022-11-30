More arrests in rowdy East St. Paul house party, RCMP work to identify man from viral video

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say four more teens have been charged in connection with an out-of-control house party in East St. Paul that left neighbours scared to leave their homes and led to significant damage to the home and police vehicles.

Police responded to numerous calls on Oct. 29 about a house party involving several hundred youth at a home Saddleridge Lane.

Police have previously said partiers had spilled out onto the street by the time officers were called around 10 p.m.

They’ve said officers were swarmed by partygoers, many of whom could be seen in a viral social media video jumping on the roofs of a pair of RCMP vehicles and kicking the windshield out of one. Police from outside jurisdictions were called into help, including officers from Winnipeg.

Some in attendance hurled racial slurs at visible minority officers, spit on police and launched fireworks at police and their vehicles, police have said.

Officers also intervened and stopped two males from allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth before fleeing.

In the days following the party, investigators said they would work to identify every person captured on video who was involved in the mayhem. Last week they announced mischief charges against three males and one female between the ages of 16 and 18.

On Wednesday RCMP said four more youths have been now been charged.

The accused include two females aged 15 and 16, both from Winnipeg, a 16-year-old male from East St. Paul, and a 17-year-old male from Winnipeg.

All four have been charged with mischief and were released on a promise to appear in court March 7.

Manitoba RCMP say several hundred young people were at a house party that got out of control in East St. Paul Oct. 29.

None of the charges laid as of yet suggest an arrest has been made in relation to the alleged sexual assault, although police have said the incident is considered a priority and is still being investigated.

Police said Wednesday investigators have identified a woman in a photo released last week, but add they’re still looking to identify a man also seen in the photo.

They have previously said the pair may have important information that can help their investigation into the various offences committed that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-222-8477.

Neighbours of the home where the party was held have described a scene of general chaos on the street around the house the night of the party.

Monica Bulacso, who had friends and family over celebrating a birthday that night, told Global News her guests were afraid to leave at the end of the night.

“They were being wild,” she said of those attending the party next door.

“We were scared because we don’t know, what if those kids come here, inside the house.”

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Rosanna Hempel and Sam Thompson