Crime

More arrests in rowdy East St. Paul house party, RCMP work to identify man from viral video

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Massive house party in East St. Paul, Manitoba turns destructive: police'
Massive house party in East St. Paul, Manitoba turns destructive: police
WATCH: Manitoba RCMP responded to a massive house party in the municipality of East St. Paul at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 29. RCMP said officers were swarmed by 70 intoxicated young people who proceeded to jump on two RCMP vehicles kicking in the front windshield of one. – Oct 31, 2022

Manitoba RCMP say four more teens have been charged in connection with an out-of-control house party in East St. Paul that left neighbours scared to leave their homes and led to significant damage to the home and police vehicles.

Police responded to numerous calls on Oct. 29 about a house party involving several hundred youth at a home Saddleridge Lane.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP vow to ‘hold people accountable’ following call to rowdy East St. Paul house party

Police have previously said partiers had spilled out onto the street by the time officers were called around 10 p.m.

They’ve said officers were swarmed by partygoers, many of whom could be seen in a viral social media video jumping on the roofs of a pair of RCMP vehicles and kicking the windshield out of one. Police from outside jurisdictions were called into help, including officers from Winnipeg.

Click to play video: '4 charged, with more arrests to come, in viral East St. Paul party, Manitoba RCMP say'
4 charged, with more arrests to come, in viral East St. Paul party, Manitoba RCMP say

Some in attendance hurled racial slurs at visible minority officers, spit on police and launched fireworks at police and their vehicles, police have said.

Officers also intervened and stopped two males from allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth before fleeing.

In the days following the party, investigators said they would work to identify every person captured on video who was involved in the mayhem. Last week they announced mischief charges against three males and one female between the ages of 16 and 18.

Read more: 4 charged, with more arrests to come, in viral East St. Paul party, Manitoba RCMP say

On Wednesday RCMP said four more youths have been now been charged.

The accused include two females aged 15 and 16, both from Winnipeg, a 16-year-old male from East St. Paul, and a 17-year-old male from Winnipeg.

All four have been charged with mischief and were released on a promise to appear in court March 7.

Manitoba RCMP say several hundred young people were at a house party that got out of control in East St. Paul Oct. 29. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say several hundred young people were at a house party that got out of control in East St. Paul Oct. 29. Instagram / @jordan_jutiz

None of the charges laid as of yet suggest an arrest has been made in relation to the alleged sexual assault, although police have said the incident is considered a priority and is still being investigated.

Police said Wednesday investigators have identified a woman in a photo released last week, but add they’re still looking to identify a man also seen in the photo.

Read more: Portage La Prairie, Man. mother speaks out after ‘very scary’ kidnapping incident

They have previously said the pair may have important information that can help their investigation into the various offences committed that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP vow to ‘hold people accountable’ following call to rowdy East St. Paul house party'
Manitoba RCMP vow to ‘hold people accountable’ following call to rowdy East St. Paul house party

Neighbours of the home where the party was held have described a scene of general chaos on the street around the house the night of the party.

Monica Bulacso, who had friends and family over celebrating a birthday that night, told Global News her guests were afraid to leave at the end of the night.

Read more: One dead in fatal Charleswood garage fire Tuesday night

“They were being wild,” she said of those attending the party next door.

“We were scared because we don’t know, what if those kids come here, inside the house.”

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Rosanna Hempel and Sam Thompson

Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeManitoba RCMPMischiefEast St PaulPolice cruiser damagedrowdy partySaddleridge Lane
