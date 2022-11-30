SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Ukrainian embassy explosion in Spain injures employee: police

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 30, 2022 8:56 am
Spanish police said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred while he was handling a letter.

The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in a statement.

Detectives are investigating the incident, aided by forensic and intelligence investigators, the statement added.

Read more: Ukraine faces multiple Russian attacks as NATO seeks to calm Moscow’s neighbours

Ukraine’s embassy to Spain was not immediately reachable.

The area surrounding the embassy has been cordoned off, state broadcaster TVE reported.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Frank Jack Daniel)

UkraineSpainSpain newsSpanish embassyUkraine embassy explosionUkraine embassy spainUkrainian embassy blast
© 2022 Reuters

