Strong winds up to 80 km/h expected in Barrie, Midland and Orillia Wednesday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Strong winds have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the Barrie, Midland, and Orillia areas Wednesday.

The special weather statement includes Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia Lagoon City, and Washago.

The national weather agency says the strong winds should last into Wednesday night. Westerly winds are expected to gust between 70 to 80 km/h in the wake of a strong cold front.

Periods of rain and snow are also expected in some areas.

The weather agency said the strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.

Story continues below advertisement

Winds are expected to ease from west to east later Wednesday night.

Environment Canada warns strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break, and Isolated utility outages may occur.