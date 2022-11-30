Strong winds up to 80 km/h expected in Barrie, Midland and Orillia Wednesday

Strong winds have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the Barrie, Midland, and Orillia areas Wednesday.
The special weather statement includes Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia Lagoon City, and Washago.
The national weather agency says the strong winds should last into Wednesday night. Westerly winds are expected to gust between 70 to 80 km/h in the wake of a strong cold front.
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement
-
In meteorite, Alberta researchers discover 2 minerals never before seen on Earth
Read more: Local Ontario rapper who beat cancer releases first album
Periods of rain and snow are also expected in some areas.
The weather agency said the strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.
Winds are expected to ease from west to east later Wednesday night.
Environment Canada warns strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break, and Isolated utility outages may occur.
Comments