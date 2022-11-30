Menu

Canada

Ontario auditor general’s annual report to be released today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 6:56 am
Bonnie Lysyk, Auditor General of Ontario answers questions during her Annual Report news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Bonnie Lysyk, Auditor General of Ontario answers questions during her Annual Report news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

COVID-19 contracts and vaccinations, urban flooding and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation are among the various subjects of the provincial auditor general’s annual report today.

Bonnie Lysyk is set to deliver her annual report, which contains 15 different audits, including the cost-effectiveness and timeliness of COVID-19-related contracts and procurement, as well as whether Ontario’s vaccination program was cost-effective and equitable.

Ontario auditor general set to probe effectiveness of highway plans, COVID-19 contracts

The audits will also cover topics such as highway planning and management, financial management in universities, and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Several audits will also focus on the environment, including urban flooding, conserving the Niagara Escarpment, management of invasive species, and management of hazards such as forest fires, droughts and gas wells.

Two audits will also touch on the energy sector, looking at oversight and consumer protection by the Ontario Energy Board and management and maintenance of hydroelectric generating stations by Ontario Power Generation.

Other audits’ areas include the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, the Office of the Corporate Chief Information Officer and the Real Estate Council of Ontario.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

