Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba police watchdog clears Winnipeg officer in man’s shooting at Siloam Mission

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 4:14 pm
The IIU has cleared an officer who shot a suspect during an alleged assault near Siloam Mission in Winnipeg in January. View image in full screen
The IIU has cleared an officer who shot a suspect during an alleged assault near Siloam Mission in Winnipeg in January. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is not recommending charges against a city police officer who shot a man following an alleged assault at Siloam Mission.

Police have said officers were called to the Princess Street shelter’s parking lot around 11 p.m. on Jan. 29, where two men were fighting.

Read more: Man shot by Winnipeg police during alleged assault downtown

In a release at the time, police said officers saw an assault in progress and shot one of the men, who they described as a “non-compliant suspect.”

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head and the hip, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) now says.

He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital'
Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital

The victim, a man in his 40s, who had been stabbed, was also rushed to hospital in unstable condition and ultimately survived.

The IIU announced an investigation into the shooting a few days later.

In a release Tuesday the watchdog said IIU investigators spoke with the officer who fired the shots, four other officers who were at the scene, and three civilian witnesses, including a firefighter.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in Point Douglas

They say investigators attempted to speak with the man who was shot, but say he was not able to take part in interviews due to “his level of competency.”

The investigation also relied on video surveillance recordings, medical reports, audio from police communications, as well as police and forensic reports, the IIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIU says its investigation found the man who was shot had been swinging a knife towards an officer when another officer shot him.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting'
Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting

“Fearing that the affected person could have delivered a potentially lethal injury, the subject officer discharged his service pistol, striking the affected person several times,” the IIU said in a written statement.

“The civilian director concluded that no reasonable grounds exist to charge the subject officer, and no charges will be authorized against him.

Read more: IIU investigating death of armed man in Winnipeg police presence

“Accordingly, the IIU has completed its investigation and the matter is now closed.”

The IIU says the full civilian report into the investigation will be made public once charges stemming from the incident have made their way through the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

AssaultPolice ShootingSiloam MissionPrincess StreetIndependent Investigation UnitWinnipeg police shootingManitoba IIU
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers