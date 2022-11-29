Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite creeps higher as commodity prices rise, U.S. stocks down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 11:58 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Strength in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher as commodity prices rose, while U.S. stock markets were down in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.18 points at 20,237.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 169.16 points at 33,680.30. The S&P 500 index was down 23.44 points at 3,940.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 101.33 points at 10,948.17.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down on oil pessimism, U.S. markets fall further

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 74.33 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.90 at US$79.14 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$7.36 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$13.40 at US$1,768.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.65 a pound.

