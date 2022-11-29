Winnipeg cops examine effects of ‘anti-authority feelings’ in new report

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are suggesting growing a decline in public trust and confidence in government and authority figures is making their job challenging, according to a new report.

The Environment for Policing in Winnipeg report will be tabled at Friday’s meeting of the city’s police board, and examines the factors that affect the work of the service’s officers and civilian members.

The report outlines an “increasing expression of anti-government and anti-authority feelings,” citing the so-called “freedom convoy” protests at the Manitoba legislature in early 2022 as an example of increased mass assemblies and protests.

Police faced criticism from the public as well as members of city council during that protest, which lasted more than two weeks and saw almost half a million dollars in police spending, according to The Canadian Press.

Despite complaints from the public, a unanimous motion by city council and a letter from area representatives at all three levels of government about noise and traffic disruptions, police Chief Danny Smyth maintained at the time that police tactics were in line with national policing standards.

“Police were determined to work together with the protesters gathered in Winnipeg to ensure a peaceful protest and outcome to the demonstration,” the report says.

“Many people were unhappy with the approach taken by police; however the protest was resolved without violence or major incident.”

The report also takes aim at calls to defund police, suggesting that the police service already has initiatives underway to improve response to issues like mental health crises and domestic violence, and implying that those who would like to see police defunded have not offered up a plan to replace police calls.

“There are still a number of proponents of the police abolishment movement including defund police,” the report said.

“This point of view does not include any plan for managing the calls for service from residents of Winnipeg that police must respond to.”