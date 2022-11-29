Menu

Canada

Loonies on the Street fundraiser returns Dec. 9 to support Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: '‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point'
‘This is an emergency’: Some Ontarians who can’t afford food pushed to breaking point
The number of Ontarians using food banks for the first time has soared 64 per cent since before the pandemic, according to Feed Ontario. As Mike Drolet reports, some people are so desperate for food, they're now considering suicide.

The annual Loonies on the Street fundraiser in Peterborough aims to raise $100,000 in support of Kawartha Food Share.

The 23rd year of the fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in downtown Peterborough with the main setup outside Peterborough Square on the corner of George and Simcoe streets.

Read more: More Ontarians relying on food banks and visiting them more frequently, Feed Ontario says

The event’s “bucket brigade” will collect loose change along George Street from pedestrians and motorists. Volunteers with the Lions Club will collect along the Hunter Street bridge.

All funds support Kawartha Food Share, which is the largest food bank in the city and partners with 37-member agency food banks, food cupboards and other food action programs in the city and Peterborough County.

Kawartha Food Share says on average each month it helps supports 7,700 people, with 35 per cent of them children.

“Kawartha Food Share also provides nutritious snacks for area school breakfast programs helping over 17,000 children get a healthy start to their school day,” said general manager Ashlee Aitken.

She says the food bank also partners with community meal programs, such as those provided by Brock Mission, One Roof Diner, the Salvation Army and others “to provide a well-rounded outreach for our hungry neighbours.”

Donations to the Loonies on the Street fundraiser can be made online.

The event will be broadcast live on Freq 90.5 and Oldies 96.7.

Last year’s campaign raised $141,900.

Click to play video: 'Kawartha Food Share surpasses fundraising goal with Loonies on the Street event'
Kawartha Food Share surpasses fundraising goal with Loonies on the Street event
