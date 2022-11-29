Menu

Canada

Brampton councillors approve personal fireworks ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 8:04 am
A group of young men shoot off fireworks on Halloween in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. View image in full screen
A group of young men shoot off fireworks on Halloween in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Residents of Brampton, Ont. will no longer be allowed to set off personal fireworks after city councillors approved a recommendation for a ban following a surge in complaints.

The new ban, which was approved by councillors during a late public meeting Monday night, amends the city’s current bylaw to immediately prohibit the use and sale of fireworks.

The film industry and city-run events are excluded from the ban.

Read more: City of Brampton moves to ban personal fireworks to address safety, noise concerns

Coun. Guratap Singh Toor, who seconded the motion, told the meeting that councillors “heard loud and clear, even through the election campaign, about the issue.”

Until the motion passed Monday night, only short-range fireworks — ones that only travel three metres — were allowed on private property in Brampton on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.

None of the people who spoke at delegations prior to the vote were in favour of the ban.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

