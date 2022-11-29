Brampton councillors approve personal fireworks ban

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Brampton, Ont. will no longer be allowed to set off personal fireworks after city councillors approved a recommendation for a ban following a surge in complaints.

The new ban, which was approved by councillors during a late public meeting Monday night, amends the city’s current bylaw to immediately prohibit the use and sale of fireworks.

The film industry and city-run events are excluded from the ban.

Coun. Guratap Singh Toor, who seconded the motion, told the meeting that councillors “heard loud and clear, even through the election campaign, about the issue.”

Until the motion passed Monday night, only short-range fireworks — ones that only travel three metres — were allowed on private property in Brampton on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.

None of the people who spoke at delegations prior to the vote were in favour of the ban.