Free skate rentals available at Toronto Union Station’s ‘biggest’ rink to date

Send this page to someone via email

Free skate rentals are now available at Toronto Union Station’s “biggest” ice rink to date, the City says.

The rink is set to be open until Jan. 29 as part of Union Winter – Presented by TD.

In a statement issued Monday, the City of Toronto said Union Station is “once again the ultimate destination for the holidays” with musical performances, holiday shopping, dining options, and free skating.

For those who want to skate with an “incredible view of the CN Tower,” the rink is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, the City said.

Story continues below advertisement

Time slots can be booked in advance online but are not required.

Free skating lessons will also be offered once a week.

The rink will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On Friday and Saturday evenings in December and January, there will also be a rinkside DJ.

And throughout December, there will be musical performances inside Union Station as well, the City said.

Meanwhile, last weekend, the City opened a number of its outdoor rinks.