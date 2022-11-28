Menu

Health

Vancouver rally reflects Chinese COVID protests

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Protesters call for Xi Jinping to resign amid anti-lockdown protests in Shanghai'
Protesters call for Xi Jinping to resign amid anti-lockdown protests in Shanghai
Several people were arrested as anti-COVID lockdown protests were held in China’s largest city, Shanghai, on Sunday. Protesters called for the end of the Chinese Communist Party and for President Xi Jinping to resign.

VANCOUVER – Hundreds of people have rallied in Vancouver in sympathy with rare protests that are sweeping across China in response to the country’s hardline zero-COVID lockdown policies.

The protesters outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday night also mourned the deaths of at least 10 people in an apartment fire in the Xinjiang region that critics blame on the anti-virus controls that have restricted millions of people to their homes in China.

Read more: China likely ‘very worried’ over zero-COVID protests, experts say. What’s going on?

Protesters lit candles and held up blank sheets of paper, in what has become a Chinese symbol of dissent.

The crowd chanted slogans in English and Mandarin against the Chinese Communist Party and called on President Xi Jinping to step down.

Read more: China further eases restrictions but reaffirms zero-COVID stance amid protests

Protests broke out over the weekend in at least 10 Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Guangzhou, a scale that is highly unusual.

Xi’s government faces mounting anger at its zero-COVID policies that have shut down access to areas throughout China in an attempt to isolate every case at a time when other countries are easing controls.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2022 The Canadian Press

