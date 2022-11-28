Police charge 3 teens after school stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested three youth suspects after a stabbing at a Toronto school.

Toronto police were called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Danforth Avenue after a stabbing on Nov. 14.

A 17-year-old victim was injured and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested two 14-year-old suspects and a 17 year old. All three were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The identities of the three young suspects cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he met with Toronto District School Board officials to discuss “extremely troubling” incidents of violence at schools and in communities involving youth.

Story continues below advertisement

After the Birchmount Park stabbing, Tory called for a meeting with police and TDSB officials.

“We all agree that violence in schools is unacceptable and we must do everything we can to stop it,” Tory said after Monday’s meeting.

“Beyond the direct impact on victims and their families, these incidents create tensions and insecurities among students, teachers, and parents which simply shouldn’t be prevalent in our schools or in our communities.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca