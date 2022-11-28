Menu

Crime

Police charge 3 teens after school stabbing in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Some parents at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute say more needs to be done to keep schools safe.'
Some parents at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute say more needs to be done to keep schools safe.
RELATED: Calls for action came after two stabbings in seven months at the school. Catherine McDonald reports – Nov 15, 2022

Police have arrested three youth suspects after a stabbing at a Toronto school.

Toronto police were called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Danforth Avenue after a stabbing on Nov. 14.

A 17-year-old victim was injured and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested two 14-year-old suspects and a 17 year old. All three were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The identities of the three young suspects cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: John Tory meets with TDSB to discuss ‘extremely troubling’ school violence

On Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he met with Toronto District School Board officials to discuss “extremely troubling” incidents of violence at schools and in communities involving youth.

After the Birchmount Park stabbing, Tory called for a meeting with police and TDSB officials.

“We all agree that violence in schools is unacceptable and we must do everything we can to stop it,” Tory said after Monday’s meeting.

“Beyond the direct impact on victims and their families, these incidents create tensions and insecurities among students, teachers, and parents which simply shouldn’t be prevalent in our schools or in our communities.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

