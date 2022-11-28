Menu

Smith’s bill to protect Alberta’s unvaccinated won’t be introduced in legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 2:55 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference, in Edmonton, on Monday October 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Government house leader Joseph Schow says such a bill will not be introduced this fall, as the focus is on other priorities.

He declined to say whether the bill is gone for good.

Smith won the leadership of the United Conservative Party this summer promising to make the change, adding last month that the COVID-19 unvaccinated were the most discriminated group she had seen in her lifetime.

Read more: Alberta NDP vows to protect public health care as fall sitting reconvenes

Smith said the human rights changes were also needed to prevent small and medium-sized businesses from arbitrary, suffocating government rules and to send a message that Alberta believes in freedom.

The Alberta legislature begins its fall sitting Tuesday.

