Smith’s bill to protect Alberta’s unvaccinated won’t be introduced in legislature

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Government house leader Joseph Schow says such a bill will not be introduced this fall, as the focus is on other priorities.
He declined to say whether the bill is gone for good.
-
China lockdown: Crowds angered by strict COVID measures call for President Xi to resign
-
Airbnb plans to fix cleaning fees. A look at how that would work
Smith won the leadership of the United Conservative Party this summer promising to make the change, adding last month that the COVID-19 unvaccinated were the most discriminated group she had seen in her lifetime.
Read more: Alberta NDP vows to protect public health care as fall sitting reconvenes
Smith said the human rights changes were also needed to prevent small and medium-sized businesses from arbitrary, suffocating government rules and to send a message that Alberta believes in freedom.
The Alberta legislature begins its fall sitting Tuesday.
Comments